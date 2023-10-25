Jesse Lee Kercheval & Jeannine Marie Pitas

media release:

Where: Mystery to Me (seats are limited, Get Tickets)

Livestream: Crowdcast (RSVP)

About the book

Silvia Guerra (1961, Maldonado, Uruguay) is among the most influential figures in Uruguayan poetry today. This translation, a panoramic selection of poems from nine books, presents Guerra as one of Latin America's dauntless poets of language. This tour-de-force translation engages Guerra's stunning range of forms while joining the poet as she courts the sublime.

About Silvia Guerra

Silvia Guerra (1961, Maldonado, Uruguay) is an Uruguayan poet and editor. She is a member of the executive board of the Mario Benedetti Foundation. In 2012, she was awarded the Morosoli Prize in Poetry for her career. Her selected poems A Sea at Dawn, translated by Jesse Lee Kercheval and Jeannine Marie Pitas, was just published by Eulalia Books.

Jesse Lee Kercheval is a poet, writer and translator. Her sixth poetry collection I Want to Tell You (University of Pittsburgh Press) was published earlier this year. She is the Zona Gale Professor Emerita of English at UW-Madison and the coeditor of the Wisconsin Poetry Series at the University of Wisconsin Press.

Jeannine Marie Pitas is the author of Or/And (Paraclete Press 2023) and Things Seen and Unseen (Mosaic Press 2019). She is the translator or co-translator of twelve books by Latin American poets, including the Uruguayan poets Marosa di Giorgio and Selva Casal. She lives in Pittsburgh and teaches at Saint Vincent College.