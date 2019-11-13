Jesse W. Johnson, Chad Gosselin, Courtesy of Tim

press release: Chad Gosselin of T he Big Lonesome (Boston) and Jesse W. Johnson (Chicago) set off for a Midwest fall tour in November to celebrate their new indepedendent DIY label/music collective, Dream Coast Collective. Both bands spent the last year in the recording studio, and are road testing new material before launching co-national tours in the spring to support their upcoming releases. Big Lonesome is releasing their first full length, Payphones and Ashtrays, in April 2020.

The Big Lonesome: “Imagine the Rolling Stones covering Sonic Youth.”

Jesse W. Johnson: “Hooky, yet Dark Rock and Roll”