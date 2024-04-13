Jesse Wolf
UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.
media release: Jesse Wolf Elective Trumpet Recital
Jesse Wolf, trumpet
Evan Pittam, trumpet
James Julich, trombone
Adrian Ayala, tuba
Kevin Koesser, French horn
Morphy Recital Hall
Humanities Building
……
Program
Trumpet Concerto in Eb
Allegro Johann Baptist Georg Neruda (1708-1780)
Andante Joseph Haydn(1732-1809)
Rondo Johann Nepomuk Hummel(1778-1837)
Méndez Czardas Rafael Mendez (1906-1981)
Intermission
Brass Quintet no. 1 Victor Ewald (1860-1935)