Jesse Wolf

UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release: Jesse Wolf Elective Trumpet Recital

Jesse Wolf, trumpet

Evan Pittam, trumpet

James Julich, trombone

Adrian Ayala, tuba

Kevin Koesser, French horn

Morphy Recital Hall

Humanities Building

……

Program 

Trumpet Concerto in Eb

Allegro       Johann Baptist Georg Neruda (1708-1780)

Andante      Joseph Haydn(1732-1809)

Rondo       Johann Nepomuk Hummel(1778-1837)

Méndez Czardas        Rafael Mendez (1906-1981)

Intermission

Brass Quintet no. 1       Victor Ewald (1860-1935)

Info

Music
608-263-5615
