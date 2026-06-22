media release: Reptiles & Amphibians for Kids introduces young herpetologists to frogs, lizards, snakes, turtles, alligators, and more, with clear explanations and full-color photos. Jessica Hua explains what makes reptiles and amphibians unique, how they evolved, how to tell them apart, and how to stay safe around them. A field-guide section helps kids identify over 70 common and important species by type, size, and key markings, while hands-on activities invite family and friends to explore and learn outdoors together.

About the Author: Jessica Hua is a professor at the UW-Madison in the Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology. At UW-Madison, Jessica's lab works to understand how human activities such as pollution, climate change, and habitat loss affect wildlife. Outside of her academic work, she enjoys reading, spending time with her family, and being active.