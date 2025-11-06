media release: Jessica Michelle Singleton is a powerhouse of comedy in a teeny tiny package – known for her high energy, overly honest, always silly, and often dark & dirty performances. A Comedy Store paid regular, she is the breakout star of “Iliza’s Locals” (Hulu), a comedy special series produced by Iliza Shlesinger.

Her “Don’t Tell Comedy” performance(s) have amassed millions of views online across multiple platforms. Singleton’s second comedy album “Horny For Death” debuted at #1 on iTunes and Amazon, ahead of Bo Burnham. Singleton has toured across 4 continents alongside names like: Melissa Villasenor, Theo Von, Mark Normand, Ari Shaffir, and Steph Tolev