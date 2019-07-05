Jessie Ann Foley, Sarah J. Carlson

press release: Authors will be reading from their most recent works. Sarah J. Carlson will read from ALL THE WALLS OF BELFAST, a fictional YA novel set in post-Troubles Belfast, Northern Ireland examining how the stones our parents throw in the past make ripples in our futures. Jessie Ann Foley will read from SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS, a comitragic coming-of-age story about an awkward teenage guy who, after the loss of his brother, finds healing and a sense of self where he least expected to. A book signing will follow.