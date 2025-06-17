Jessie Reyez, Raahiim

media release: GRAMMY nominated and six-time Juno winning artist and songwriter Jessie Reyez announces her biggest headline run to date with the Paid In Memories Tour, in support of her third studio album PAID IN MEMORIES. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 53-date tour includes a stop at The Sylvee in Madison on June 17, 2025. Special guest RAAHiiM will join as support on all North America dates.

The Paid In Memories Tour follows Jessie’s highly successful 2022-23 Yessie headline World Tour, and her run as the supporting act on both Sam Smith's GLORIA tour and Jhene Aiko's Magic Hour Tour, playing in arenas across North America. The new album follows Reyez’s critically acclaimed 2022 record Yessie, and features a star-studded roster of features including Lil Yachty, Ari Lennox, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Miguel, Deyaz and a surprise guest appearance by Sam Smith.

Jessie Reyez has cemented herself as a trailblazer in pop and R&B with her raw vocals, fearless lyricism, and emotive performances.

She first gained attention with her 2016 hit "Figures," leading to her acclaimed EPs Kiddo (2017) and Being Human in Public (2018), the latter earning a Grammy nomination. Her debut album Before Love Came to Kill Us (2020) debuted in the Top 5 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart, and No. 13 on the Billboard 200, and recently achieved RIAA Gold certification, while her sophomore album Yessie (2022) was longlisted for the Polaris Music Prize. She has collaborated with Eminem, 6lack, Calvin Harris, and recently Lil Wayne, Miguel, and Ari Lennox, while also penning hits for Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, and Kehlani. Reyez has dominated stages worldwide, including Lollapalooza 2024 in South America, Coachella in 2022, sold-out tours in Australia and Asia, and most recently, opening for Jhené Aiko’s The Magic Hour Tour. In 2024, she released the USA Today bestselling poetry book Words of a Goat Princess and contributed to Netflix’s Rebel Moon soundtrack, as well as the Grammy Award-winning Bob Marley: One Love film soundtrack.

After releasing her highly anticipated third album “PAID IN MEMORIES”, Jessie Reyez continues to amass a massive fanbase with over 3 billion streams globally and a headline world tour throughout the course of 2025.