Jessie Wright Martin & John O'Brien

press release: Jessica Martin, mezzo soprano John O'Brien, piano A long-established musical collaboration between Jessie Wright Martin and John O’Brien has taken them to universities and concert halls throughout the American southeast and across the country. They have performed numerous recitals together, including Wolf’s Italienisches Liederbuch, Schumann’s Frauenliebe und Leben, and a program of Australian music they performed at Weill Recital Hall in Carnegie Hall. Their newest project is a program of Scandinavian music performed in the original languages.