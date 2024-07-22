Jewels of the Sky: Attracting & Protecting Ruby-throated Hummingbirds

media release: Ruby-throated Hummingbirds are one of the most cherished bird species in Wisconsin. Their beautiful coloring, tiny bodies, and incredible flight abilities never fail to dazzle the beholder. What are the best ways to attract these beauties, and protect them from the dangers nearby?

In this free, online presentation by Kathi and Michael Rock and Brenna Marsicek, you will learn about Ruby-throated Hummingbird natural history and how to attract them into your yards and gardens. Then, you will learn about the expansive problem of and solutions to bird-window collisions, which kills up to 1 billion birds every year in the United States, and which hummingbirds are particularly susceptible to.

This webinar is offered both at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM Central Time (same content, offered at two times) . Leave feeling inspired and empowered to attract and protect Ruby-throated Hummingbirds and many other native bird species in your yard!

About the Presenters:

Michael and Kathi Rock have been gardening for hummingbirds for over 20 years. Their garden was highlighted in a film called A Place in the Garden at the 2017 Wisconsin Film Festival. They publish a newsletter, The Hummingbird Nectar News, about hummingbird gardening in the northern U.S. and maintain the website hummingbirdgardening.net.

Brenna Marsicek is the director of outreach for Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance and coordinates or supports a variety of volunteer citizen science programs including the Bird Collision Corps, Bald Eagle Nest Watch, Kestrel Nest Box Monitoring Program, and the Madison-area Christmas Bird Count. She loves helping home-owners, building occupants, and communities become more bird-friendly and sustainable!

THIS EVENT IS CO-SPONSORED BY SOUTHERN WISCONSIN BIRD ALLIANCE AND SOS SAVE OUR SONGBIRDS