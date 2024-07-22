Jewels of the Sky: Attracting and Protecting Ruby-throated Hummingbirds

media release: Their wings beat 53 times a second, their forked tongues flick in and out 780 times a minute lapping nectar from flowers, and they collide with windows at 175 times the rate of other birds.

The tiny aerial acrobats behind these mind-boggling numbers are Ruby-throated Hummingbirds, and they’re the stars of free webinars on Monday, July 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The two sessions feature the same content: a presentation by Kathi and Michael Rock (hummingbird experts in southern Wisconsin) and Brenna Marsicek (me!). You'll learn about what makes hummingbirds incredible creatures, how to bring them to your yards, and how to protect them from window collisions once they're there.