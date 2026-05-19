RSVP for Jewish Athletes and Coaches at the University of Wisconsin, 1896-1918: Ways to be Jewish on Campus

media release: Levy Summer Series: July 8

Jonathan Pollack, writer in residence at the Mosse/Weinstein Center for Jewish Studies at UW-Madison

Lecture: “Jewish Athletes and Coaches at the University of Wisconsin, 1896-1918: Ways to be Jewish on Campus”

What was it like to be Jewish at UW—Madison at the turn of the last century? Jewish athletes, coaches, and physical-education professors can illustrate the range of possibilities, from keeping one’s background a secret to participating in the Menorah Society. Jonathan’s talk will highlight the lives of several Jewish people on campus, which will be incorporated into his updated book of 2019, Wisconsin, The New Home of the Jew.

Lunch: Cream of Asparagus Soup, assorted Artisan Rolls and Mini Muffins choice of entrée: Whitefish with Caper Picatta or Stuffed Portabella Mushroom, Bi-Color Baby Carrots, Dauphinoise Potatoes

Dessert: Dark Chocolate Ganache Three-Layer Cake

SCHEDULE:

10:30–10:50 Check-in

11:00-12:30 Program

12:30-1:30 Lunch

Each program is $30: includes meal and presentation. Please make reservations at least one week before each program

Register by phone at 608-442-4081, via mail, or in-person at Jewish Social Services, 6300 Enterprise Lane, #309, Madison, WI 53719. The program costs $30 per person. You can print out the registration form by following this link – Levy Registration Form.

For speakers’ biographical info, further info on talks and registration form – please go to our website.

Any further questions: Contact event and program manager, Paul Borowsky, paul@jssmadison.org, 608-442-4083

Jewish Social Services established the Levy Summer Series in 2013 with the generous support of Jeffrey C. Levy. We continue this partnership to bring you this years’ program series. Join us for an opportunity to interact with scholars, artists, and community leaders over a broad range of topics of interest. We look forward to seeing all of you at this years’ Levy Summer Series.