Jewish Studies after October 7th

media release: The field of Jewish studies has flourished in American universities over the past six decades. More institutions offer courses on Jews and their history, culture, and religion than ever before. The number of books on Jewish subjects continues to grow. Yet there are questions about Jewish studies requiring attention. What role should Jewish studies play on university campuses and in the public sphere at large? Why should scholars study Jews and teach courses about them? Such questions are part and parcel of the general discussion pertaining to the value and purpose of universities in the 21st century. Yet the October 7th massacre and ensuing events have arguably heightened the urgency and specificity of issues related to Jewish studies. What should Jewish studies be and do in today’s America?

Location: Memorial Union, Old Madison Room (800 Langdon St)

Both the panel discussion and keynote will be livestreamed via Zoom. Click here to register and receive the Zoom link.

Both the panel and keynote lecture are open to all.

2:00pm: Panel Discussion

Panelists: Jonathan Karp (Binghamton University), Cecile Kuznitz (Bard College), Lauren Strauss (American University), and Magda Teter (Fordham University)

Chair: Tony Michels (UW-Madison)

4:30pm: Keynote Lecture

“Why Jewish Studies? Reflections on the Place of Jewish Studies in the Academy”

Prof. Magda Teter (Fordham University)