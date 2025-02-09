Jewish Values in Action: Showing Up to Make an Impact for Wisconsin Communities

media release: Liesl M. Blockstein Memorial Lecture

Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld will share how Jewish values in action have inspired her personal and professional journey to become the first Jewish cabinet member under Governor Evers, and how state government has been a vehicle for making a positive impact for Wisconsin communities.

Secretary Blumenfeld is a proven leader in the financial services industry, business, and government.

She was appointed by Governor Tony Evers to lead the Department of Administration in January 2022, and previously led the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions.

As secretary, she leads the state’s flagship agency, where she has helped oversee Wisconsin’s multi-billion-dollar pandemic recovery and serves on the boards of the State of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB), the Wisconsin Center District, and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). She began her career as a Certified Public Accountant and spent 26 years of her financial services career with CUNA Mutual Group. She is passionate about community service, financial literacy, philanthropy, and tennis.

Remembering the social activism and public service record of Liesl M. Blockstein, Temple Beth El and Jewish Social Services annually co-sponsor this lecture honoring the accomplishments of a Wisconsin woman who has made a significant impact on our community and our state.

9:30 am Brunch, 10:30 am talk.

