press release: USA | 84 minutes | Not Yet Rated | DCP | Dir. Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

Phil is a smart, funny, lovable guy with a major dependency issue. From the time he gets up in the morning until the minute his head hits the pillow at night, every waking moment is made possible by his mobile device. When he is forced to buy a new phone, the latest model comes with a digital assistant named Jexi. At first, his new artificially intelligent friend is helpful and solicitous, challenging Phil to change his life for the better, whether it be asking for a promotion at work or pursuing the girl of his dreams. But as Phil becomes more independent, Jexi turns from helpful to hostile, and suddenly Phil is confronted with a trash-talking tech nightmare who has a very specific ideas about what constitutes a service contract.