JFC State Budget Public Hearings

media release: The Co-Chairs of the Joint Committee on Finance (JFC), Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) announced three (3) in-person public hearings and one (1) virtual public hearing related to the State Budget today.

The public hearing schedule is:

Friday, April 9, 2021, UW-Whitewater, Whitewater; Wednesday, April 21, 2021, The Hodag Dome, Rhinelander;

Thursday, April 22, 2021, UW-Stout, Menomonie; Wednesday, April 28, 2021, Virtual

In-person public hearings will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. The format will be similar to past hearings and attendees will be asked to fill out a form upon arrival to be added to the queue to testify. Venue management will monitor capacity, spacing, etc.

Pre-registration will be required for the virtual hearing. The registration process and details are in development and will be released as soon as possible via the new JFC website, which is also a portal for constituents to provide input: www.legis.wisconsin.gov/ topics/budgetcomments. The JFC has also developed a dedicated email address for input only: budget.comments@legis. wisconsin.gov.

“Public hearings are an essential piece of the state budget process where we get to travel the state and listen to the public on what their priorities are for the two-year spending plan,” Rep. Mark Born said. “This process provides valuable insight and ideas that members of the JFC use to make decisions in the coming months. I look forward to visiting three unique communities to hear from a wide variety of people.”

“We have added a virtual session to accommodate constituents who are unable to join us in person,” Sen. Marklein said. “While in-person testimony is most effective, I think we can make the virtual option work for those who choose to meet with us in this unique way.”