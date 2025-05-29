7 pm on 5/29 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 5/30-31. $65-$25.

media release: Jiaoying Summers is the most courageously fresh voice in comedy. She embodies the Asian American perspective through her work with uncensored, unapologetic comedic stylings. Among her unique gifts are powerful and dark truth bombing; she turns extreme childhood trauma into comedy gold. In just four years, lighting has struck the comedy world, she is among the fastest rising stars. She is an Asian Hall of Fame inductee, comedian, podcaster and social media comedy queen with over one billion views and counting. Jiaoying made history as the 1st Chinese comedian to ever headline the Apollo Theater in New York City.

The LA Times considers her “one of the leading women running the LA comedy Scene”. The BBC named her “the woman rewriting the comedy circuit in Hollywood”. Vogue Magazine described her as “a major voice on the national comedy scene.” NHK World Japan described Jiaoying Summers’s comedy as “effective at combating Anti Asian Hate”. She recently starred in Netflix is a Joke Festival’s Women in Comedy Show. Her 30-minute comedy special “Hot Girl Summers” is streaming on Peacock TV and Prime Video. Jiaoying is also an award-winning actress, CEO of Summers Group, a philanthropist empowering women and children and helping causes that touch Asian American communities. She is the owner of The Hollywood Comedy in Los Angeles and focuses on producing shows that promote representation in comedy.