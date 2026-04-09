media release: A Room of One's Own is glad to host Jibz Cameron in Madison for her author tour! This tour is in celebration of her newly released memoir, Hell in a Handbag.

This is an in-person event at A Room of One's Own Books in Madison.

Hell in a Handbag traces Cameron’s unique perspective, shaped by a childhood spent with hippie clowns in Northern California, to making morbid zines as a teen in the East Bay punk scene, to in-your-face experiences of misogyny in New York City’s avant-garde theater scene. By turns both frank and funny, Cameron addresses the impact of addiction and mental illness in her life, as well as her mother’s suicide, in a candid account of her journey. This personal narrative culminates in the birth of Dynasty Handbag, and her gutting commentary on contemporary life.

Jibz Cameron is a performer, visual artist, and writer living in Los Angeles, most well known for her multimedia work as alter ego Dynasty Handbag. Over the last 20 years, Cameron has combined tragedy and comedy at such institutions as MOCA, PS1, Joe’s Pub, The Kitchen, REDCAT, The Broad Museum, The Hammer Museum, and the New Museum, among others. The New York Times has heralded her as “the funniest and most pitch-perfect performance seen in years,” and New York Magazine has called her “outrageously smart, grotesque and innovative.” She is a 2022 Guggenheim Fellow, a 2020 Creative Capital Awardee, and a 2021 United States Artist. Her film, Weirdo Night, made with director Mariah Garnett, is an official Sundance Film Festival 2021 submission. Cameron also produces and hosts Weirdo Night!, a monthly experimental comedy and performance event in Los Angeles + New York. Jibz is honored to be included in 2023’s Made In LA Biennale “Acts Of Living” at the Hammer Museum. Cameron's memoir, Hell In A Handbag, is being released by DOPAMINE Books in 2026.