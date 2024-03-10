Jigsaw Puzzle Competition
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: How it works: Teams are assigned a new, unopened 1000-piece puzzle. Each team receives the same puzzle. Teams have two hours to complete the puzzle. The winner is the first team to finish or, if no puzzles are completed, the team with the fewest remaining puzzle pieces. Ages 16+. Visit midlibrary.org/events for more information.
