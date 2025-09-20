Jigsaw Puzzle Swap

media release: Looking for new-to-you puzzles without spending a dime? Join us for a fun and eco-friendly Puzzle Swap hosted by the Wisconsin Jigsaw Puzzle Association!

How it works:

Bring your gently used puzzles (please label if missing pieces).

Drop them off at the swap table.

Browse the selection and take home a “new-to-you” puzzle or two!

Bonus - Meet fellow puzzle lovers and find out more about the WI-JPA.