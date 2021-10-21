press release: As you may know, Aldo Leopold was one of the primary creators of one of the world's first ecological restorations, the UW-Madison Arboretum. In fact, it served as his inspiration behind the work he and his family undertook at the Shack. What you may not know it that many of the exquisite photographs in a new exhibit at the Arboretum, by Jill Metcoff, were taken during prescribed burns on The Aldo Leopold Foundation grounds.

Here is a unique opportunity to view her exhibit that completes this Wisconsin ring of fire.