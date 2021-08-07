Jim Craig, Mark Dvorak, Bill Camplin

media release: It has been a long time since we have had JIM CRAIG! as a solo act, and to have him in the round with the wonderful MARK DVORAK and BILL CAMPLIN should make for a fantastic evening of music and camaraderie.

JIM was a regular at the Green Dragon Inn, where we came to know and love him for his understated warm grace, his guitar chops and beautiful baritone voice, and interesting repertoire of songs.

He taught guitar at the Old Town School of Folk Music, jammed with figures in the Chicago folk scene such as Eddie Holstein and Steve Goodman. He is the owner of Hogeye Music in Evanston. He is a gentleman.

MARK DVORAK is a modern day troubadour who has never stopped performing, writing and recording. He has been called “a folk singer’s folk singer” with “an encyclopedic knowledge of traditional songs.” His concerts are a mix of the familiar and the new, traditional folk and standards from the American songbook. He plays authentic country blues guitar and picks great old-time banjo.

BILL is no stranger to these parts, or to guitar and vocal competence.