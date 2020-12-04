ONLINE: Jim Crow of the North

press release: Virtual First Unitarian Society First Friday Film Series Continues with: Jim Crow of the North. Why does Minnesota suffer through some of the worst racial disparities in the nation? The team behind Mapping Prejudice looks to answer that question by examining the history of the spread of racist, restrictive real estate covenants in the early 20th century. Jim Crow of the North charts the progression of racist policies and practices from the advent of restrictive covenants after the turn of the last century, their elimination in the 1960s through to the lasting impact on our cities today.

7:30pm - Following the virtual film showing, a UW-Madison expert on redlining, Dr. Paige Glotzer, will lead a discussion about the history of that racist practice in Madison.

To access this film go to:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWQfDbbQv9E

To join us in a after-film discussion with Dr. Paige Glotzer at 7:30pm go to:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85022048802

One tap mobile: 13017158592, 85022048802# Dial: 1 301 715 8592 US Meeting ID: 850 2204 8802