press release: The music of John Denver is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time. Hearing the first few notes of “Rocky Mountain High,” or singing along to “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” brings us back to a time when life was simple and memories were cherished. On Saturday, November 10, Marsh Haven Nature Center is paying tribute to those good times by bringing musician Jim Curry and his band from California to the Prairie Theater at UW – Fond du Lac. Curry, whose voice was heard in the CBS-TV movie Take Me Home: The John Denver Story, has performed Denver’s music in sold out shows throughout the country and has emerged as today’s top performer of Denver’s vast legacy of multi-platinum hits.

The mission at Marsh Haven Nature Center is to appreciate, conserve, and celebrate nature. Not only does John Denver’s music reflect the appreciation and celebration of nature, but John Denver was a big supporter of environmental issues and conservation organizations. While Denver is most known for his success as a singer and songwriter, with hits such as “Rocky Mountain High” “Sunshine” “Calypso” and “Annie’s Song” that topped the charts, he was also responsible for co-founding the Windstar Foundation based in Old Snowmass, Colorado. This organization, founded in 1976, had a mission to inspire individuals to make responsible choices and to take direct personal actions to achieve a peaceful and environmentally sustainable future.

The Jim Curry Presents the Music of John Denver concert is a fund-raising event for Marsh Haven Nature Center, with all proceeds from the evening, including a silent auction, to benefit the nature education programs. Everyone is invited to participate in “An Evening of Music and Nature” a free family-friendly event starting at 5pm in the Commons area at UW – Fond du Lac. Meet some of Marsh Haven Nature Center’s educational raptors, and other animal ambassadors; make a milkweed seed ball and take home important seeds to help our pollinators; collect resources on providing nest boxes for our declining cavity nesting birds; and discover ways to share the message of caring for the earth and caring for each other. Stay for the Jim Curry concert, which will follow at 7pm in the Prairie Theater, tickets are $20 and are available through www.hometowntickets.com or at Marsh Haven Nature Center.