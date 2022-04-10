× Expand Laurie Lang Jim Erickson

press release: Every Sunday, Cafe CODA invites jazz pianists to bring you beautiful jazz piano music at our Sunday Brunch time.

On every second Sunday, we feature Jim Erickson.

"Jim Erickson is proof, if any is needed, that there are major jazz talents performing in the United States outside of New York, Chicago, New Orleans and the West Coast." Scott Yanow - Los Angeles, jazz author/reviewer

Jim Erickson is a Madison,WI based composer/pianist. He holds a master’s degree in classical piano performance and bachelors in jazz piano performance, both from the University of Wisconsin- Madison. Private teachers include Willie Pickens in Chicago and Kenny Barron in New York City. Jim’s compositions and recordings for advertising have won seven local Addys and two national awards, including a Telly. He is also the leader of the popular local, “Jim Erickson Trio,” featured by: Overture After Work, Overture Gala, Isthmus Jazz Festivals and other local venues. As a sideman, Jim has been featured with Jimmy Owens and Kenny Davis in New York City and Roscoe Mitchell in Madison and Chicago. Jim’s solo jazz piano release, “Crossroads,” is a compilation of standard material spanning several jazz generations, and original compositions by the artist. In July, 2011, Jim participated in the Ibla Grand Prize International Music Competition held at Ragusa-Ibla, Italy. As a result of this competition, Jim was selected as a winner and toured the USA with the winner's group in April-May, 2012. Performances included New York University and Carnegie Hall, May 1, 2012. Ibla Foundation invited Jim back to NYU and Carnegie Hall, May 1 and 2, 2013 to perform his own music, and to receive a Composer's Award.

Support live music, pls donate to www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive