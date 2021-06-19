media release: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series make their annual visit to Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin on Saturday, June 19 for the 11th Annual Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial Presented by Karavan Trailers.

Start Times

Pits - 2:00 p.m.

Stands - 4:00 p.m.

Hot Laps - 6:30 p.m.

Racing at 7:30 p.m.

Brad Sweet, the two-time and defending series champion, was victorious twice at Beaver Dam Raceway and has four wins at the track in his career, including three in a row. The Californian is a two-time winner of the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial, taking the checkered flag in the event for the first time in 2014 and following that up with a win in 2019. Sweet, the current series point leader, has nine win this year to lead the Outlaws.

Donny Schatz, the 10-time series champion, won the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial for the first time in 2015. The North Dakota native has two career wins at Beaver Dam to go along with 21 top-10 finishes in 27 starts, the most of any active series driver.

Kraig Kinser is also a past winner of the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial in 2012. The third-generation driver has six top-five finishes in his career at Beaver Dam. Kinser is currently eighth in the Outlaws standings.

David Gravel, who is a past winner with the Outlaws in the state of Wisconsin, is chasing his first victory at Beaver Dam. The veteran driver sits second in points this season on the strength of five wins.

Carson Macedo, who is in the midst of his first season driving for Jason Johnson Racing, finished in the top-10 in both races at Beaver Dam Raceway last year. The young driver has five wins thus far in 2021 and is third in points.

Sheldon Haudenschild has four top-10 finishes in five career Beaver Dam starts, including second- and fourth-place runs last year at the high-banked, third-mile. The Ohio native has three wins this season and rides fifth in the current point standings.

Logan Schuchart earned his best-career Beaver Dam finish of third in the opener of the two-night event last year. The native of Hanover, Pa., has four top-10 finishes at the track in eight starts. Schuchart sits sixth in points and has two wins thus far in 2021.

Aaron Reutzel, James McFadden and Brock Zearfoss are all battling for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award. Of that trio, McFadden in the only one who has competed at Beaver Dam, racing at the track a couple of different times. The Australian finished a career-best sixth at the track, way back in 2013 in his Beaver Dam debut.

Wayne Johnson and Jacob Allen are both back on the road again this year. Allen has finished among the top-10 on three occasions at Beaver Dam, including a career-best fourth-place showing in 2018. Johnson made his first Outlaws start at Beaver Dam last year.

Jason Sides and Mason Daniel are both full-time Outlaws in 2021, but have recently been missing in action. Sides is gearing back up, after his trailer was totaled in a road accident last month, while Daniel is on the mend from a concussion suffered earlier this season.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series first competed at Beaver Dam Raceway in 1996, with former series champion Dave Blaney picking up the win in that event. A total of 15 drivers have visited victory lane with the series at the track in the previous 27 A-Feature events, dating back 1996.

Tickets for the 11th Annual Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial presented by Karavan Trailers be purchased online at sls.showare.com or by calling 815-344-2023 and at the track on race day.

