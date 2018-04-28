Jim Jeffries

press release: Comedian Jim Jefferies has firmly established himself as one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, with a controversial and belief-challenging standup style that continues to surprise and entertain audiences across the globe. The tour announcement comes hot off the heels of his fifth major standup comedy special “Freedumb” which premiered July 1 on Netflix.

Jefferies burst onto the scene in the United States after his popular debut HBO special “I Swear to God.” His additional successful comedy specials include “Contraband,” “Alcoholocaust,” and “Fully Functional.”