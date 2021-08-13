7:30 & 10 pm, 8/13-14, Comedy on State. $30.

media release: American stand up comedian, radio personality, bestselling author and actor, Jim Norton is the co-host of The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show that can be heard every morning on SiriusXM Satellite Radio. His latest stand up special, “Mouthful of Shame” is streaming now on Netflix where Jim lays out a full serving of refreshingly unapologetic humor in his first Netflix comedy special. In May 2016, he was announced as co-host of UFC’s Unfiltered Podcast with Jim Norton & Matt Serra. Since 2014 he has been a contributor to Time Magazine. He has an additional 4 one-hour comedy specials that can be seen on Hulu, Amazon and HBO GO.