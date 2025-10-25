media release: Join us at Cafe CODA for an unforgettable night of jazz as Jim Piela—saxophonist, composer, and educator based in NYC—graces our stage on Sunday, November 2 at 7 PM. Known for his adventurous blend of traditional and modern jazz, Jim leads the acclaimed Jim Piela Quartet and co-leads PlanetaryPeople, a genre-mixing jazz/funk/hip-hop fusion band.

Experience music from his latest album It Comes With the Territory and other boundary-pushing projects in a performance that fuses order, chaos, and raw creativity. Whether you're a jazz aficionado or just curious, this night promises deep grooves, bold improvisation, and world-class artistry.