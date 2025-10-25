Jim Piela

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media releaseJoin us at Cafe CODA for an unforgettable night of jazz as Jim Piela—saxophonist, composer, and educator based in NYC—graces our stage on Sunday, November 2 at 7 PM. Known for his adventurous blend of traditional and modern jazz, Jim leads the acclaimed Jim Piela Quartet and co-leads PlanetaryPeople, a genre-mixing jazz/funk/hip-hop fusion band.

Experience music from his latest album It Comes With the Territory and other boundary-pushing projects in a performance that fuses order, chaos, and raw creativity. Whether you're a jazz aficionado or just curious, this night promises deep grooves, bold improvisation, and world-class artistry.

