Jim Smoote II, Steve Feren & Jarka Sobiskova reception

media release: Glass and fiber will take center stage at the opening of the Promega Summer Art Showcase June 13 at the Promega BioPharmaceutical Technology Center in Fitchburg. “Threads of Joy” explores a vast range of human experiences and emotions through glass and textile works by artists Jim Smoote II, Steve Feren and Jarka Sobiskova.

Symposium and Opening Reception

The exhibit opens Tuesday, June 13 at the Promega BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, 5445 E Cheryl Parkway in Fitchburg. A symposium with the artists will be held at 3:30 pm followed by a reception from 4:30-6:30 pm. The reception is free and open to the public. The Joel Adams Quartet will perform during the opening reception.

The Summer Art Showcase runs from June 13 through September 8. The exhibit is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm and is produced by Daniel Swadener and made possible through support from Promega Corporation.