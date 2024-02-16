media release: A special screening of "Jim: The James Foley Story" on Friday, February 16, at 2:00 PM at 4070 Vilas Hall. The screening will be immediately followed by a Q&A about journalist safety with Tom Durkin, education program director of the James Foley Freedom Foundation in 5055 Vilas Hall. Light refreshments will be served at the Q&A.

"Jim: The James Foley Story" recounts the life and work of freelance journalist James Foley, who reported from conflict zones around the world. Jim was killed by ISIS in 2014, but his legacy of powerful reporting lives on today. We look forward to coming together to honor the memory of James Foley and to engage in meaningful conversations inspired by his journalism. I hope you can join to watch this powerful documentary and participate in the discussion.

To RSVP or for any inquiries, please contact me at athibert@wisc.edu.