media release: Get ready to lose your mind — Jimmy and Stiggs, the debut feature from Eli Roth’s new production banner, The Horror Section, is hitting the road with a special US promo tour featuring private screenings followed by a live Q&A with indie horror renegade Joe Begos, who wrote, directed, and stars in the film.

Shot over four years on gritty 16mm film and packed with some of the most insane practical effects ever committed to film, Jimmy and Stiggs is a wild ride that must be seen to be believed.

This explosive, drug-fueled fever dream follows an out-of-work filmmaker (Joe Begos as Jimmy) who spirals into madness after an alleged alien abduction and recruits his old friend (Matt Mercer as Stiggs) to prepare for war. What follows is a nightmarish descent into booze, chaos, and all-out carnage. With nods to Raimi and Jackson, Begos unleashes his most unhinged, over-the-top vision yet — alongside a wild, physical performance that proves he’s just as captivating in front of the camera as behind it. This movie demands to be seen in a theater, surrounded by like-minded lunatics.

Created with longtime collaborator Josh Ethier under the Channel 83 Films label, Jimmy and Stiggs has already become a word-of-mouth sensation after packed screenings at Beyond Fest and Sitges Film Festival, where audiences and critics hailed it as an instant cult classic.

Backed by Media Capital Technologies (MCT) and distributed through Iconic Events, Jimmy and Stiggs is the first title from The Horror Section, Roth’s bold new studio committed to theatrical-first, original horror content.