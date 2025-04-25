Jimmy Farace Quartet

BlueStem Jazz.

media release: Jimmy Farace is a Chicago-based jazz baritone saxophonist, composer, and bandleader. His debut album, entitled Hours Fly, Flowers Die (Shifting Paradigm Records), will be released April 11th, 2025. The album is a heartfelt narrative bound together by the poignant themes of nostalgia and the passage of time. Drawing inspiration from Henry Van Dyke’s timeless poem, "For Katrina’s Sundial," the collection of works in this project become a contemplative journey, capturing the essence of fleeting moments, the bittersweet nature of nostalgia, and the universal struggle to hold onto the ephemeral present.

"Hours Fly, Flowers Die" is a COMPLETE musical statement, displaying an uncommon level of maturity for such a young artist. Jimmy Farace playing and writing are the mark of someone who demands the attention of a wide audience!--Walter Smith III

“Jimmy Farace has made a recording of timeless and immense beauty. His baritone playing is deeply emotional, mature, and his sound simply gorgeous. The combination of the writing and playing is stunning, wonderfully conceived, and in perfect balance and harmony.” -Gary Smulyan