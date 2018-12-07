press release: The Jimmys, one of Madison’s most decorated and talented band of blues-flavored musicians, are taking a break from their usual festival and club circuit to play a highly anticipated show at the Mineral Point Opera House this Friday.

The Jimmys are a powerhouse, seven-piece band influenced by raw Chicago Blues to second-line New Orleans funk. With touring experience throughout the U.S. and Europe, The Jimmys have amassed international acclaim. Members have garnered Wisconsin’s top honor in Blues to Grammy recognition to platinum records.

Fronted by keyboardist and fifth-generation dairy farmer Jimmy Voegli, The Jimmys’ most recent release is Live From Transylvania, taken from a raucous performance at the 2015 Sighisoara Blues Festival in Romania. The band runs through a mix of its own hits before closing it out with a bring-down-the-house performance of The Band’s Ophelia.

A veteran lineup backs Voegli, including former Georgia Satellites drummer Chris Sandoval. The rest of the band is rounded out by Perry Weber (guitar/ vocals), John Wartenweiler (electric and upright bass), Pete Ross (saxophone), Mike Boman (trumpet) and Derek Hendrickson (drums).

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20, on sale at BrownPaperTickets or at the door.