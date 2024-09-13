The Jimmys

to

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Brewgrass Fridays are back on the lakefront plaza at The Edgewater in Madison.  This popular summer series, in partnership with Potosi Brewing Company and Wisconsin Distributors, features some of the nation’s best bluegrass bands along with a Friday night Fish Fry (at 5 pm). All concerts (6-9 pm) are free and open to the public.

Info

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-256-9071
to
Google Calendar - The Jimmys - 2024-09-13 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Jimmys - 2024-09-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Jimmys - 2024-09-13 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Jimmys - 2024-09-13 18:00:00 ical