Main Street Music, Brooklyn 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn, Wisconsin 53521

media release: The Jimmys are an award winning, high energy, 7-piece funky blues band that combines the seasoned keyboard and Hammond B-3 organ talents of Jimmy Voegeli, legendary blues guitarist Perry Weber on six-strings and vocals, drummer Chris Sandoval - veteran of the Tommy Castro band, the expertise of southern Wisconsin's finest bass guitarist John Wartenweiler, and an amazing 3-piece horn section featuring Pete Ross, Joe Goltz and Mike Boman! They're sure to get you dancing!!

$5.

