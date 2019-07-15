The Jimmys

Beach Park, Maple Bluff 409 Lakewood Boulevard, Maple Bluff, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for an evening overlooking the state Capitol from the Maple Bluff Beach Park. Food carts will be available with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Lake View Elementary School. The Maple Bluff Fire & Rescue Department will be selling beer, soda and water.

Monday, July 15, 6:00pm - 8:00pm, Maple Bluff Beach Park, 365 Lakewood Blvd, Madison WI 53704. Parking is limited and please obey the posted No Parking signs. Admission is free, food and beverage charges apply

Band Info: The Jimmy's https://www.thejimmys.net/

Beach Park, Maple Bluff 409 Lakewood Boulevard, Maple Bluff, Wisconsin 53704
