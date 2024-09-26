UW Dance Department + Jin-Wen Yu Dance

media release: The UW-Madison Dance Department and Jin-Wen Yu Dance present “Resonate,” a two-part concert of new contemporary choreography as well as nationally recognized repertories by Professor Jin-Wen Yu, September 26-28, 2024, in the Margaret H'Doubler Performance Space, Lathrop Hall. The first half of the program will include Yu’s new work titled “Resonate,” an exploration of the shifting world and search for harmony and comfort post-Covid.

..[Yu's] artistry allows him to participate in the divine...throughout the concert he demonstrates that he’s achieved mastery. --Chicago Reader

The second half of the concert will include four of Yu's previous works. “Replay,” an ensemble work for 10 dancers, originally created in 1995, weaves together several playful children's games that reflect a remembrance of the past. This piece was selected for the Gala Concert of the American College Dance Festival's New England Region in 1996. “Refresh,” a 2018 ensemble work for eight dancers is a piece that conveys solidarity through a collective journey. This work was invited to perform in Dance-Forms’ 77th International Showcase at Guatemala City, Guatemala in 2019.

The concert will also feature “Paged” and “DIS/CONNECT: Juliet’s Story." The former is quintet that premiered in Chicago in 2017 and was invited to perform at the New York DUMBO Dance Festival in 2018. The work explores the empowerment and vulnerability of being placed or labeled. DIS/CONNECT: Juliet’s Story," an ensemble work for ten dancers, is a contemporary rendition of “Romeo and Juliet” from the perspective of Juliet. This work premiered in Madison in 2016, with additional performances in Duluth, MN and Chicago, IL.

There will be a reception with Yu and his performers immediately following Friday's performance, in the Virginia Harrison Parlor, Lathrop Hall.

Purchase tickets at the Campus Arts Box Office, 1st floor Memorial Union, 800 Langdon Street, by phone at 608-265-2787 or online at artsticketing.wisc.edu $25 general admission and $19 students and seniors. Tickets can also be purchased at the door one hour before the performances.

This concert was made possible with support from the Patrick M. Virginia Horne Henry-Bascom Professorship of Dance and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research.