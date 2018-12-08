press release: This special event will be sure to put you and the kids in the Holiday Spirit! Meet Santa and have your photo taken INSIDE the Cave! Find Rudolph and his friends in a winding passage of the cave called “the Meanders”. Celebrate in the BIGGEST room in the cave with music by kid DJ “EJ”. Try a sample of premium soda from The Pop Place inside a beautiful room of the cave called The Cathedral Room. Play bells and rhythm instruments in The Beauty Rooms and discover the amazing acoustics inside the cave as you play and sing a familiar holiday tune. Meet Miss Wisconsin from 1-5 PM. Kids will receive a special Jingle & Rock gift as they exit the cave. Enjoy kids activities and snacks in the Visitor Center before and after your special tour! Regular Cave Tour rates apply. FREE for Keys to the Cave Members. Reservations are recommended. Order online below or order by phone at 608-437-3038.