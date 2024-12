× Expand courtesy North Winds Rescue and Healing A person between two horses.

media release: Come meet the rescues and join us for hot chocolate, an ornament keepsake, holiday photo, and a visit with Santa. 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

$10/person (5 and under free). Advance ticket purchases preferred, but may purchase at event. www.northwindsequine.org/store

North Winds Rescue and Healing, 3857 W Jargo Rd, Deerfield, WI 53531