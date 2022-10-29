media release: Metal Brunch hosted by ADRENALINE ARMORY.

MUSIC: A 45-minute set will be played by the bands Jingleheimer and Illusion of Fate

CARTOONS: We'll have some cartoons played on the screen between and during the bands.

FOOD: Build your own waffle bar, fruit, oatmeal, and more! YOU MUST buy an advanced ticket if you would like to eat the food provided.

RAFFLE: There will be a 50/50 raffle where you can win cash and other items.

ALCOHOL: For an additional cost, there will be a Bloody Mary bar set up. You get the vodka/bloody mary mix in a glass. Additional items (olives, pickles, meat sticks, cheese, etc.) will be there for you to add as you please.

TICKET SALES: Ticket sales end on October 23. Cost for Music + Food is $20.00. Admission day of show will be $10.00 (no food included)