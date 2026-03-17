Jinjer, Crystal Lake, Entheos

media release: Just weeks after chart-topping modern metal powerhouse JINJER wrapped up their massively successful European headliner tour, the band now announces their return to North America. Summer 2026 will see JINJER embark on their first North American headline run since 2024, hitting 37 cities across the United States and Canada, including a stop at The Sylvee in Madison on July 14, 2026, with Crystal Lake and Entheos joining as special guests.

The Ukrainian progressive metal leaders recently dominated some of Europe’s biggest venues on their first European headline tour in six years, drawing more than 50,000 fans across the EU and delivering numerous sold-out performances along the way. In recent years, JINJER has emerged as one of the most powerful forces in modern metal, touring globally and sharing stages with acts such as Slipknot, Disturbed, Bullet For My Valentine, BABYMETAL and Sepultura.

The upcoming run will also mark the final touring chapter in support of the Duél album cycle, bringing one of the most powerful eras of the band’s career to a close.

“After finishing a hugely successful run across Europe, we’re excited to return to North America for our first headline tour there since 2024,” says JINJER bassist Eugene Abdukhanov. “This will be the final tour in support of the Duél album cycle, and we feel like we really saved the best for last. We can’t wait to see old friends and new faces across the U.S. and Canada. Having Crystal Lake and Entheos joining us makes this lineup even stronger.”

The massive summer run, produced by Live Nation, will take JINJER across 37 cities throughout the United States and Canada, including appearances at major festivals such as Vans Warped Tour in Washington, DC and Long Beach, California, Inkarceration, Upheaval Festival and Festival Au Lac, alongside a string of headline shows across the continent.

Visit jinjer-metal.com/tour for tickets and additional information.