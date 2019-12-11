press release: MMoCA’s Spotlight Cinema features premieres of critically acclaimed and award-winning documentary and feature films. This year’s series includes Lucio Castro’s End of the Century, an alluring art-house romance set in sunsoaked Barcelona. End of the Century begins with a seemingly casual hookup that spirals backward and forward into a decades-spanning relationship with no clear beginning or end. Lucio Castro’s open-ended meditation on missed connections and lives shared is a kindred spirit of Richard Linklater’s Before Sunrise series.

Admission is free for MMoCA members and $7 per screening for the general public. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum’s lobby. Spotlight Cinema is curated by Mike King, and is a program of MMoCA’s education department. Visit mmoca.org/mmoca-cinema for details.

Dec. 11: A mystical road movie from Tibet’s leading filmmaker, Jinpa unfolds across the Kekexili Plateau, the highest plain in the world. Two men, both named Jinpa, meet in these remote hinterlands; one is a long-haul truck driver, the other is a hitchhiker nearing the end of a decade-long revenge quest. Produced by Wong Kar-wai (Chungking Express, In the Mood for Love). Best Screenplay, Venice Film Festival. In Tibetan with English subtitles.

