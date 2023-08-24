media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome local author JK Cheema and conversation partner Christopher Chambers for a reading and discussion on Cheema's newest book, The Black Attaché: Vignettes from a Life.

This is an in person event at A Room of One's Own.

The Black Attaché is an irresistible blend of history, travelogue, and reflection that takes you on a journey from the childhood in India, where Cheema lived through the partition of India and Pakistan, nearly dying on the last train out of Pakistan during the riots, to her career as an American diplomat stationed in hardship posts around the world.

With honesty and warmth, Cheema describes her childhood memories and events from places like Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Burkina Faso, amongst others where she has lived and worked. This is a remarkable memoir by a remarkable woman, and nothing like anything you've read before.

Jatinder Cheema was born in 1942 to a Sikh family in Lahore, which was then India and now Pakistan. As a child she witnessed the violent partitioning of India. As the daughter of a civil service officer, she moved frequently and lived in many places in India. She immigrated to the States in 1971. In 1975, she moved to Ann Arbor for her graduate studies at the University of Michigan, and had a long, accomplished career as a Foreign Services Officer with the United States Agency for International Development. As a US diplomat, she lived and worked in many parts of the world. She now lives in Madison with her husband. The Black Attaché is her second book.

Christopher Chambers is the author of three books: Delta 88 and Kind of Blue (fiction), and Inter/views (poetry), and co-editor of the anthology, Ice Fishing for Alligators. He taught creative writing for twenty-five years, at the University of Alabama, Loyola University New Orleans, and UW-Madison. He is past editor of Black Warrior Review, New Orleans Review, Midwest Review, and Wisconsin People & Ideas, and currently is editor of Beloit College Magazine.