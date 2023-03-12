media release: Author J.K. Cheema, Madison resident and owner of A Place to Be, a conversation salon on Willy Street, will celebrate the publication of her book, The Black Attaché on Sunday, March 12 at 6pm. Cheema will read passages from the book and take questions about her work abroad and life in Madison post retirement. Book signing to follow.

J.K. Cheema was born in 1942 to a Sikh family in Lahore, which was then India and now Pakistan. As a child she witnessed the violent partitioning of India. She immigrated to the States in 1971. She had a long, accomplished career as a Foreign Services Officer with the United States Agency for International Development, and lived and worked in many parts of the world. She now lives in Madison with her husband. The Black Attaché is her second book.