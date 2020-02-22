JKriv, Geoff K, MCG

press release: February, February. Love is in the air and disco is in the ears. JAMS & WSUM 91.7 FM are happy to be bring out one of New York's deepest diggin' disco DJs.

JKriv (New York | Razor-N-Tape)

JKriv is a Brooklyn-based producer, DJ, songwriter, multi-nstrumentalist, and label- owner. With a professional musical career stretching nearly 2 decades, J has gained serious attention recently for his original productions and inspired DJ sets, and was called “an innovator of the scene” by legendary Defected Records boss Simon Dunmore. It’s a title he has rightly earned, with releases and remixes on Joey Negro’s Z Records, Soundway Records, his own label Razor-N-Tape, among many others, and a massive new single on Glitterbox.

JKriv brings a seasoned musicality to everything he touches, whether original productions, remixes or reworks and re-edits. A trained musician, his talent for dazzling live instrumentation can be heard on his recent all-original disco opus “Vertigo” on Z Records , as well as his remix of Luke Solomon’s Powerdance project’s “A Safe And Happy Place” on Classic Records. His latest single “Yo Love” on Glitterbox, written and produced by JKriv and featuring the soulful voice of Adeline, has all the stripped-down swagger of a classic NYC disco tune, and once again shows JKriv’s knack for seamlessly melding modern and retro club sounds. JKriv’s tracks have been played by club and radio DJs such as Derrick Carter, Disclosure, Andrew Weatherall, Louie Vega, Kenny Dope, Mark Farina, BBC Radio 1’s Pete Tong and BB6’s Craig Charles, among many others.

+ Geoff K (JiggyJamz Vinyl & CDs don)

MCG (JAMS resident disco-head)

21+ w/ID

$10

Cash only (ATM up front)

JAMS and Robinia strive to create a say place for all. If you feel uncomfortable at a party, please reach out to the the JAMS crew (the doorman can help you identify someone if needed), or anyone from Robinia.