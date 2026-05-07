Joan Osbourne

media release:

In 2017, Grammy-nominated artist Joan Osborne released the critically acclaimed album, Songs of Bob Dylan. Her artistic and soulful reinterpretations of the selection of Dylan songs was an eye-opening moment in an already celebrated career.

Eight years after milestone recording, Osborne released the stunning Dylanology Live on April 25th, 2025. The captivating recording finds the gifted vocalist performing in front of a live audience, with special guests Amy Helm, Robert Randolph and Jackie Greene. Songs include “Spanish Harlem Incident”, “Buckets Of Rain” “Masters Of War”, “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You” and “High Water (For Charley Patton)”.

Throughout her three-decade, multi-Grammy nominated career, Joan Osborne has never been an artist confined to one space as she continues to seamlessly blend into any genre. Her incredible and distinctive voice always shines through her own songs, while she has also become one of her generation’s finest interpreters. Dylanology Live is yet another testament to her artistic range.

Doors 7PM Show 8PM

Seated Show

Front Row Seating: $75ADV / $80DOS

Rows 2-3: $65ADV / $70DOS

General Admission Seating: $50ADV / $55DOS