Joanna Connor, Tani Diakite & the Afrofunkstars, Bill Roberts Combo

media release: The Madison Blues Society is having its 4th Annual End of Summer Blues concert on Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 12:00-6:00 p.m. on the beautiful lawn side of the East Side Club 3735 Monona Dr., Madison, WI 53714.

Featuring

Joanna Connor (Electric Chicago Blues Trio Tours Nationally)

Tani Diakite and the Afro Funk Stars (West African Desert Blues)

Bill Roberts Combo (Jazz-Blues quartet)

Tickets are $20.00, $15.00 for Madison Blues Society Members and East Side Club Members. There will be MBS merchandise for sale and 50/50 Raffles Food and Beer available from the East Side Club

Visit the MBS website at www.madisonbluessociety.org