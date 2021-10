media release: Joanne Kirkland Pottery outdoor studio pop up Sale with Emily Popp (recycled, upcycled, fun and fashionable clothing).

Sunday October 24, 12-4:00 pm; Saturday October 30, 11-3:00pm, 319 Koster St. Madison, Wisconsin 53713 at Koster and Bram

Please park at Quann Gardens across the street and follow signs.