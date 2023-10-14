media release: This is a General Admission Show. Tickets: $30 Advance/$35 Day Of Show. Gold Circle: $45 Advance/$50 Day Of Show; Gold Circle includes early entry and preferred seating.

Join #1 Billboard Blues Artist Joanne Shaw Taylor and her amazing band as they perform songs from her critically acclaimed new studio album, Nobody’s Fool which cited as “The most versatile album in Joanne Shaw Taylor’s career”. Joanne will also dig deep into her rich back catalogue where she will hand-pick songs from her albums Reckless Heart, Wild, The Dirty Truth, Almost Always Never, Diamonds in the Dirt, and White Sugar. Taylor has become one of the hottest live acts on the modern blues scene, and soon you’ll see why. You don’t want to miss Blues Rock Phenom, Joanne Shaw Taylor in this unforgettable night of soul and blues music!

“Joanne Shaw Taylor is the real deal.” – Rock and Blues Muse

“Just 15 minutes shy of two hours Joanne Shaw Taylor has amply demonstrated why she has the heavyweight presence of the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Dave Stewart, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd in her corner.” – Metal Planet Music

“Joanne Shaw Taylor is without doubt one of the best R&B/Blues guitarists to come out of Britain in a long time.” – Southside Advertiser

The set was a mixture of old and new material, both receiving a great response from the seated audience.” – Devon Live