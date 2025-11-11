× Expand Stacie Huckeba A close-up of Joanne Shaw Taylor. Joanne Shaw Taylor

media release: Experience the magic of Joanne Shaw Taylor and her incredible band as they deliver a powerhouse performance featuring songs from her latest album, Heavy Soul, and upcoming release, Black & Gold out on June 6, 2025.

Renowned for her electrifying guitar performances and soulful songwriting, Joanne’s vocals shine as she blends blues, rock, soul, and pop. The show also includes standout tracks from earlier albums and heartfelt tributes to classic blues legends.

As one of today’s most dynamic performers, Joanne Shaw Taylor promises an unforgettable night of music.